A Waverly doctor is asking the public do its part in curbing the COVID-19 curve.
In an open letter to Waverly Newspapers (attached below), Lee Fagre, a family practitioner, says stopping the spread of the pandemic is a shared community responsibility.
“We strongly believe that the only way to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in our community is if each citizen accepts responsibility for the health of their neighbor,” he said. “This is the most serious threat to the health of our community we will hopefully see in our lifetime. This virus does not discriminate.”
As of Wednesday, there were 549 positive cases of the novel coronavirus with nine deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Additionally, there were 7,304 Iowans who have tested negative. Sixty-one are currently hospitalized, while 33 have been discharged and are recovering.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases in Bremer County and one confirmed COVID-19 case in Butler County.
The family of that patient, the Rev. Val Swinton, who is in critical but stable condition at an area hospital as of this writing, has been very vocal in raising public awareness and asking those who have been in contact with the pastor since March 3 to self-isolate. Most poignantly, Pastor Swinton’s ordeal has put a local human face on the pandemic, as health officials can only disclose statistics about the scope of the spread and its consequences.
Bremer County Health Department Director Lindley Sharp told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday that “testing administered at the county level isn’t something that is tracked or released by the state at this time.”
In his open letter, Dr. Fagre sounds the alarm loudly:
“It is an error to think only the elderly are at risk,” he said. “Currently, there are young patients who are critically ill elsewhere in Iowa. If we allow the virus to spread unchecked, we will quickly overwhelm our medical facilities, and we will not be able to provide you with the care you deserve.”
“Our message is simple,” the doctor writes. “You are safer at home.”
OPEN LETTER:
To All Of Our Patients:
We are your doctors, your physician assistants and nurse practitioners, your healthcare providers. We are here for you in times of health and times of crisis. We are local medical professionals who provide care to patients in Bremer and Butler Counties and support this important message.
You are safer at home.
We strongly believe that the only way to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in our community is if each citizen accepts responsibility for the health of their neighbor. This is the most serious threat to the health of our community we will hopefully see in our lifetime. This virus does not discriminate. It is an error to think only the elderly are at risk. Currently, there are young patients who are critically ill elsewhere in Iowa. If we allow the virus to spread unchecked, we will quickly overwhelm our medical facilities, and we will not be able to provide you with the care you deserve.
The term “shelter in place” can be divisive, and politically complicated. But our message is simple.
You are safer at home.
We urge you to follow these practical measures:
• Plan ahead to minimize shopping trips, in order to avoid exposure to other people. Do not treat shopping as a social outing. Order online for delivery if you are able. Arrange for pick-up so you do not have to go into the store when available.
• Do not invite friends into enclosed areas to socialize.
• Maintain frequent contact with loved ones by phone, internet, or video, but not in person. • They need you, and you need them.
• Enjoy our beautiful outdoor surroundings in the area, but do so without groups and maintain distance from others
• Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands for 20 seconds after contact with public surfaces. Cover your cough. Do not leave the house if you are ill.
• If you are sick, please call your hospital or doctor before leaving the house so that appropriate precautions may be taken. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chest tightness, sore throat, tiredness, loss of sense of smell.
• Do not travel outside of the area if possible.
Please go about your everyday actions as if you yourself actually have COVID-19, and are trying not to spread it to your neighbor. Please show your respect to those front line workers: Nurses, EMS, Law Enforcement and others who are putting their life on the line during this crisis by staying home. Please know, you are safer at home.
Our community will return to prosperity. Your doctors and healthcare providers are here for you and are available by phone, in person or by telehealth, but we need your help. Together, we will rise above this crisis.
With care and respect,
Your Healthcare Providers for Bremer and Butler Counties: Waverly Health Center, UnityPoint, Mercy One.