Contact tracing was widely reported to have helped South Korea flatten its curve of COVID-19 cases or drastically slow the spread. With Gov. Kim Reynolds also stating her intent to “flatten the curve,” Fayette County Gundersen Palmer Community Health Public Information Officer Jamie Hoey discussed how the state and local public health strategy is shifting as the pandemic progresses, to focus on self-isolation.
In last Friday’s news conference, Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said the county public health branches were conducting contact tracing with COVID-19.
“At the beginning of the outbreak, local public health was doing more extensive contact tracing,” Hoey said. “This meant following up with a positive test case to find out who they had been in contact with while they were symptomatic.”
But as community spread occurs across Iowa, public health is shifting its strategy, pulling back on contact tracing and pushing forward on self-isolation.
“We ask about their household members to ensure they are following self-isolation guidance, but the amount of tracing is not as extensive,” she said.
“This is because, since the virus is so widespread, we know that everyone is at risk of COVID-19 whether or not they were in contact with someone who has tested positive.”
As for those who were in contact with COVID-19-positive patients: “Close household members are told to self-isolate for two weeks; however, everyone in the entire state and county are being asked to stay home as much as possible, so the guidance for everyday residents isn’t significantly different than for someone who is a household member of a contact,” she said. “One difference for a household is that the person who is ill is asked to stay away from family members as much as possible (have their own sick room), so as to limit contact with those they live with.”
As for instructions given to people under self-isolation or self-quarantine: “They are told to stay home until: you have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), AND other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved), AND at least seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared” (emphasis Hoey’s).