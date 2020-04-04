INDEPENDENCE – Shout out to Andy Higgins, his family, his friends, and his workplace for taking on the challenge to provide PPE (personal protection equipment) for coronavirus caregivers.
Higgins was alerted by his brother Chris of a 3D printer pattern to make plastic headbands for face shields the last week of March.
Chris and his friend Tom are part of a 3D printer enthusiast group in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Chris shared a pattern from Prusa, a company in the Czech Republic, with Andy, and the first phase began. Andy credits Amy Kelly for getting elastic for straps and his family for devising a way to rivet a plastic snap to make the shield adjustable.
Andy is also being assisted by Jaime Randall and his 3D printer, and by his workplace, Master Tool & Manufacturing, in Hiawatha with printing and face shield fabrication.
Each mask takes about 3.5 hours each to “print” on the machines. While Andy is using ABS, other plastics such as PETG or PLA can be used.
The masks will be donated to MercyOne (where Andy’s wife Tonya works), Buchanan County Health Center, and to local EMS personnel.
If you have access to a 3D printer, consider contacting Andy at Circle 8 Cyclery or via his Facebook page for more information on how to get involved.