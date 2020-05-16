WATERLOO – As the COVID-19 pandemic has had a large impact on the world and the local community, the FridayLoo planning committee has been having the necessary conversations and making the needed adjustments to ensure the safety of our community. The difficult decision has been made to cancel the May 29 FridayLoo.
The FridayLoo Planning Committee has been paying close attention to the guidelines being put out by the federal government, reviewing state guidance, and talking with city officials to help make decisions about summer events. The safety of community members, local businesses, and those who attend FridayLoo has always been the main focus. Announcements will be made as further decisions are made.