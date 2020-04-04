MercyOne foundations in Cedar Falls, Oelwein and Waterloo have set up a COVID-19 Response Fund to help health care workers. MercyOne foundations across the state of Iowa are rolling out these funds as more people reach out to help during this great time of need. Community grant funding sources are also requesting these types of asks instead of project-based requests.
The COVID-19 Response Fund will focus on the most critical needs within Cedar Falls Medical Center, Oelwein Medical Center and Waterloo Medical Center. A gift will positively impact the MercyOne mission to serve its health care system and community. The medical centers entrust the stewardship of these funds to be allocated to medical equipment and supplies, patient and colleague financial assistance and supporting financial operations.
In-kind donations are another way to support MercyOne nurses, physicians and staff working on the front lines while also supporting local businesses. A recommended donation is a gift card from a local restaurant to be given to front line team members to order a meal. Homemade food items are not accepted at this time.
“We encourage you to remember businesses, your schools, churches, faith groups, people who have lost jobs and those directly impacted by the virus,” said Joe Surma, manager of MercyOne foundations in Cedar Falls and Waterloo. “Help your favorite charity such as the United Way, American Red Cross, Variety the Children’s Charity of Iowa, your local food bank, as well as our health care heroes.”
For more information on how one can help, visit MercyOne.org/northeastiowa/giving. Persons may also visit the MercyOne Waterloo Foundation office or call 319-272-7676. Gifts may be mailed to MercyOne Northeast Iowa Foundations, C/O Waterloo Foundation Office, 3421 West Ninth Street, Waterloo, Iowa 50702. The gift will then be directed to the designated Foundation to be distributed to the COVID-19 Response Fund.