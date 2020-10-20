MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center Site Administrator Jill Groth discussed the logistical adaptations MercyOne Oelwein has made to better address COVID-19 pandemic concerns, with radiology supervisor Alli Ingels chiming in about departmental procedures.
Changes begin with where to enter the building, preventative protocol and signage.
“We have limited our exterior entrances from four to two to assure those entering are screened, temperature checked, masked and perform hand-hygiene,” Groth said. “Our colleagues go through daily screenings before they start their work shift as well.”
“We have dedicated elevators to certain floors to assist in keeping anyone from exiting onto our inpatient or nursing home floors in error, and changed the button panels inside the elevators,” she said. “We’ve also added way-finding signage both inside and outside the facility. There are now color-coded stripes on the floor to assist patients looking for ancillary testing or registration.”
Telecommunication technology, reimagined in-person window barriers and kept green spaces are helping patients and residents stave off isolation.
“We are using technology that was gifted to assist with video chats for our inpatients and long-term care residents,” Groth said. “We’ve modified the main entrance’s vestibule to accommodate ‘window’ visits with family and friends for our Senior Care residents. Our garden area behind the hospital has also been maintained to support outside ventures for fresh air.”
The window mechanism is also helping out in the behavioral health department.
“We are using wireless earbuds and a glass window to monitor pediatric play therapy in an adjacent room that allows for social-distancing in our Behavioral Health Department,” Groth said.
Telecommunication is also increasing access to health care.
“Our providers, residents and patients have gone through a quick learning curve embracing telemedicine via applications like Zoom and QliqSOFT,” Groth said. “We are engaging via telemedicine with specialists from Waterloo and Cedar Falls both at home, and in the clinic-setting if a patient does not have personal access, to avoid the need to travel.
Technology, in the form of regular Webex meetings, is facilitating communication among far-flung colleagues in the MercyOne network and Fayette County Public Health experts, Groth said.
For those who do come in, isolating contagious patients has emerged as a focus of scheduling.
“We’ve adapted the way we schedule sick and well care, to do as much isolating of a contagious patient as possible,” Groth said. “We direct well care to earlier times of the day.”
“We’re using a negative pressurized room for breathing tests for our pre-employment exams,” Groth said.
Negative air pressure helps prevent airborne diseases from escaping a room and infecting other people, according to the University of Michigan Health Library online. A machine pulls air into the room. Then it filters the air before moving it outside.
Locations have been intentionally reshuffled, such as to isolate a testing area.
COVID-19 swabbing is now being done outside the ambulance garage. Staff has assembled carts of supplies to facilitate quick collection of large numbers of specimens for the lab and set aside parking for this car-side service.
“(It’s) a totally new experience for everyone,” Groth said.
The sample collection site is helping Senior Care colleagues and residents abide by new regulations requiring regular COVID-19 swabbing for those in long-term care facilities, she said.
Some moves were part of a planned expansion.
“Our Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine Clinics were relocated out of the hospital-setting into the ambulatory (outpatient) setting as the building expansion project completed,” Groth said.
Rearranged waiting areas now promote social-distancing.
When distancing isn’t possible, personal protective equipment and sanitation are the next lines of defense.
“Our Supply Chain colleague performs daily assessments of our personal protective equipment stock,” Groth said. “We’ve learned how to wear and clean powered air purifying respirators when caring for someone suspected of COVID-19.”
An ultra-violet light robot goes throughout the facility, targeting different areas every day.
With visitor restrictions, staff has stepped up to run the typically volunteer-run gift shop.
“We’ve modified our gift shop hours, but worked hard to keep it open with colleague support in the absence of our beloved volunteers,” Groth said. “Our community supporters are meeting in locations outside of the hospital in a socially-distancing way to carry on with the work they voluntarily perform.”
“We are continually humbled and grateful for the prayers and generosity of our larger community, especially during these past eight months,” she said.
IMAGING DEPARTMENT CHANGES
Alli Ingels, radiology supervisor, noted changes in her department in Oelwein owing to COVID-19.
Colleagues are wearing masks and goggles on all patients, she said, with extra personal protective equipment for COVID-19-positive patients.
Outpatient appointment times are spaced out to allow extra cleaning time between patients.
Phone calls are placed to scheduled outpatients to screen them for COVID-19. If they have symptoms that meet the criteria for being at-risk for the illness, the patient is asked to postpone their exam and follow up with their provider.
“These practices are beneficial going forward to help us keep everyone healthy,” Ingels said.