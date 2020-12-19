MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center and MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care will be receiving the Moderna vaccine through Gundersen Palmer Community Health when that becomes available, Oelwein Administrator Jill Groth told the Daily Register on Thursday.
The Food and Drug Administration approved an emergency rollout of the Moderna vaccine for adults age 18 and older on Friday after press time.
Gundersen Palmer Community Health, which contracts to provide public health services to Fayette County, expects to begin distributing the vaccine the week of Dec. 28 if all goes according to plan, local public health administrators said earlier this month.