MercyOne now offers monoclonal antibody infusion therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 in non-hospitalized adults and children ages 12 and older. Studies have shown giving this treatment early can decrease risk of the coronavirus progressing to the point where a patient would need to be admitted to the hospital. The FDA has authorized the emergency use of these medicines for treatment of COVID-19 under an emergency use authorization.
“This medicine contains man-made antibodies similar to the antibodies of patients who have recovered from COVID-19,” said Jill Groth, site administrator of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center. “These antibodies may help limit the amount of COVID-19 virus in your body, which could give your body more time to learn how to make its own antibodies.”
For adults, monoclonal antibody infusion therapy may be an option for those who:
• Are age 65 or older
• Have obesity, with a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or higher
• Have diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or a condition that weakens the immune system or take a medication that weakens the immune system
• Are age 55 or older and have heart disease, high blood pressure or lung disease
For pediatric patients ages 12–17, monoclonal antibody infusion therapy may be an option for those who:
• Have obesity with a body mass index higher than 85% of patients your same age and gender
• Have heart disease, sickle cell disease or long-term lung disease
• Have a developmental condition like cerebral palsy
• Regularly use medical technology, like a ventilator or feeding tube
This type of therapy requires an order from a doctor or primary care provider. Patients must also have a documented and verified COVID-19 test.
MercyOne provides a safe environment for patients and colleagues and adheres to all CDC guidelines including social distancing, wearing a mask and using increased cleaning procedures. In addition to in-person care, patients can also continue to receive the quality care they need from their provider in the comfort of their home with telehealth visits.