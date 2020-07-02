Due to the number of asymptomatic positive cases and increased exposures in the community, MercyOne will return to a No Visitors policy at all hospitals in the Northeast Iowa region beginning Friday, July 3.
This decision is not easy, but necessary for the protection of our patients, their families, the communities we serve and our workforce, administrators reported.
The No Visitors policy will be in effect at Waterloo Medical Center, Cedar Falls Medical Center, and Oelwein Medical Center. Leaders at MercyOne Northeast Iowa continue to review and evaluate COVID-19 case numbers in the community.
Exemptions to the No Visitors policy will be considered for patients receiving end of life care, maternity units, and children admitted to the hospital. For these exceptions, only one visitor that passes screening will be allowed per patient.