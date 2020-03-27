MercyOne will open a temporary clinic dedicated to assessing and testing patients for COVID-19. This limited clinic is being mobilized in vacant space at the Kimball Ridge Center in Waterloo, located at 155 E. Ridgeway Avenue.
"We know the needs of our communities can change quickly," said Jack Dusenbery, President and CEO of MercyOne Northeast Iowa. "Our team has been thinking on our feet, being creative, and looking at the resources we have available to meet the demands of our patients in Northeast Iowa. The building was available, more secure than a tent, and perfect for keeping people out of the unpredictable Iowa elements."
This is not a walk-in clinic. Assessments are conducted by appointment only, after a referral from a primary care provider, Urgent Care, online Virtual Visit, or over-the-phone assessment.
"This temporary clinic is a great solution to keep possible cases of COVID-19 out of our waiting rooms, away from other patients and our colleagues," said Jeff Halverson, Vice President of MercyOne Medical Group-Northeast Iowa. "We can slow the spread, keep providers safe, and limit the amount of personal protective equipment we use."
Patients with appointments will be assessed by a health care provider upon arrival. Individuals who meet COVID-19 testing criteria will be directed to an exterior area to be swabbed from the comfort and security of their vehicle.
MercyOne's COVID-19 testing site will be open next week. "We're thinking ahead to be ready for our community," said Dusenbery. "If we have a surge, we're ready when people need care."
Individuals who suspect they may be infected with COVID-19 should call their primary care provider before visiting any health care office. Additional information about COVID-19 can be found online at MercyOne.org/covid19 or by calling the state of Iowa's public information phone number by dialing 2-1-1.