WAVERLY — Due to the novel coronavirus emergency, the April session of the Waverly Mobile Food Pantry had to go to a drive-through format on Tuesday.
Usually, lower-income residents could get their provisions inside Embassy Vineyard Church at 317 W. Bremer Ave., next door to Waverly Newspapers. However, to exercise social distancing, clients lined up in the alley that runs behind the 200 and 300 blocks of West Bremer Avenue to pick up their food from the two Northeast Iowa Food Bank trucks.
The food pantry holds its hours on the second Tuesday of each month from 4-7 p.m.