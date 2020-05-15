Volunteers with the Mobile Food Pantry served 242 families on Wednesday when the Northeast Iowa Food Bank truck stopped in the lot behind Ace Hardware in Oelwein.
That’s more families than the pantry has been serving since Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced social distancing restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in March.
“Much more, we usually serve between 120 and150,” said Candace King, who volunteers on a team that helps run the site.
“It went very smoothly except for the rain,” she said.
Patrons getting food stuck around through the spring showers: “They were all in their vehicles so they were dry.”
One possible reason for the increased demand is the high unemployment rate. The governor, like her counterparts nationwide, has recommended or ordered businesses — including the K-12 schools early on — to close or drastically reduce service.
Businesses have cut back to make do with less traffic as citizens follow orders to stay home except for necessities — such as food.
Now starting at 5 a.m. Friday, the governor said some businesses may reopen at a reduced capacity.
Iowa Workforce Development data that track those looking for work show the average unemployment rate in March 2020 for Fayette, Buchanan and Clayton counties was 5.5%, up four-fifths of a percentage point from March a year ago when 4.7% were unemployed, and up 1.5 percentage points since March 2018, when 4% were unemployed.
The unemployment rate in this tri-county area at a glance typically spikes noticeably above the state average over the winter months starting in December, and then tends to rejoin the state average line in the summer and early fall.
The most recent time the tri-county unemployment matched or surpassed 5.5% was January 2017 when it peaked at 6.2%. The highest tri-county unemployment has been in the last two decades was 9.1% in March 2009.