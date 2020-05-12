Northeast Iowa mobile food truck distribution is still on for Wednesday, May 13.
There will be a location change from the Oelwein Plaza to the parking lot behind Ace Hardware. Persons will enter at the north entrance by Advanced Automotives and VFW. Please do not come before 5 p.m.
There will be volunteers there to direct traffic and show persons where to park. Do not get out of your vehicle. Due to the coronavirus pandemic everyone needs to continue to practice social distancing.
This will be a drive-through process. Volunteers will be taking your name, number in the household and zip code only. Please have a clean area in your vehicle ready to place the boxes.
You can have multiple families per vehicle if you have room in your vehicle to do so. Each family will be given two boxes of food. There will be no parking in the Oelwein Plaza parking lot, as this will be where the trucks will be located for the food distribution.