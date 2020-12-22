MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
MercyOne frontline health care workers will begin to receive immunizations beginning Wednesday, according to a news release from MercyOne. Residents living in MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care will be offered the vaccine in the coming days.
Moderna’s vaccine was approved for emergency use by federal regulators on Friday. It is more suited than Pfizer’s vaccine for use in rural areas since it doesn’t require special ultra-cold storage freezers. The Moderna supply is being distributed to hospitals and clinics in all of Iowa’s 99 counties.
Iowa received about 26,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week. The priority was to first vaccinate frontline health care workers, and 8,400 vaccinations were completed, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news conference on Tuesday. Public health officials said more were being scheduled.
Iowa initially expected 172,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine in December, but that amount was cut last week by 22% to 138,300.
Gen. Gustave Perna, the head of logistics for the federal Operation Warp Speed initiative, accepted blame for the error, saying he didn’t realize not all vaccines were ready to ship.
Reynolds called the mistake a bump in the road and asked Iowans to be patient as officials work through the logistics.
Iowa Department of Public Health interim director Kelly Garcia said at the news conference that despite the error in initial vaccine delivery, arrangements have been made with pharmacy companies to deliver the vaccine to nursing homes next week.
“In a system this large — in a system where humans are taking care of humans — we will inevitably make mistakes. But when we do, we will acknowledge them, correct them and build a path forward, and we are moving forward,” Garcia said.
The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Fayette County stood at 8%, with 57 new positive tests in that time, as of Tuesday at 10 a.m. That is a tick higher than the preceding seven-day period when there were 53 new cases repoted.
A total 15 positive cases were reported Monday.
Across the state, 3,653 people have died because of the virus. In Fayette County, the death toll is 16. In counties adjacent to Fayette, Black Hawk has the most deaths at 209, followed by Bremer (40), Clayton (39), Delaware (28), Allamakee (19), Winneshiek (17), Buchanan (16) and Chickasaw (10).
The Associated Press and Oelwein Daily Register Managing Editor Chris Baldus contributed to this report.