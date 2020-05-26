Modified community send-off ceremonies for the 1st Battalion “Ironman,” 133rd Infantry Regiment and Troop C, 1st Squadron “Red Horse,” 113th Cavalry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, and Monday, June 1, 2020. Specific times and locations are listed below.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 related public health concerns, the send-off ceremonies are not open to the public. The ceremonies will be livestreamed via social media.
An abbreviated send-off parade will be held immediately following the ceremony for each departing unit. Family and friends are encouraged to line the departure route to send these Soldiers off to active duty. Attendees should follow all Department of Transportation and Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines while attending these parades.
Send-off ceremonies for 1st Battalion “Ironman,” 133rd Infantry Regiment are scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the following locations:
Dubuque
Approximately 130 soldiers from Company A will be honored at a formal ceremony starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Dubuque Readiness Center. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook @ASSASSINS133INF. Soldiers will depart the readiness center at approximately 1:30 p.m. along the attached parade route.
Iowa City
Approximately 130 soldiers from Company B will be honored at a formal ceremony starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Iowa City Readiness Center. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Facebook @bravocompany1BN133INF. Soldiers will depart the readiness center at approximately 2 p.m. along the attached parade route.
Iowa Falls
Approximately 100 soldiers from Company C will be honored at a formal ceremony starting at 3 p.m. at the Iowa Falls Readiness Center. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook @CharlieCompany133. Soldiers will depart the readiness center at approximately 4 p.m. along the attached parade route.
Davenport
Approximately 110 soldiers from Company D will be honored at a formal ceremony starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Davenport Readiness Center. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook @DCo133INF. Soldiers will depart the readiness center at approximately 2:30 p.m. along the attached parade route.
Waterloo
Approximately 150 soldiers from Headquarters Company will be honored at a formal ceremony starting at 12 p.m. at the Waterloo Readiness Center. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook @IowaNationalGuard. Soldiers will depart the readiness center at approximately 1 p.m. along the attached parade route.
Send-off ceremonies for Troop C, 1st Squadron “Red Horse,” 113th Cavalry Regiment are scheduled for June 1, 2020, at the following locations:
Le Mars
Approximately 90 soldiers from Troop C will be honored at a formal ceremony starting at 8:45 a.m. at the Le Mars Readiness Center. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook @ctroop113. Soldiers will depart the readiness center at approximately 9 a.m. along the attached parade route.
Johnston
Approximately 40 soldiers from Troop A will be honored at a formal ceremony starting at 8:45 a.m. at the Camp Dodge Freedom Center. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook @IowaNationalGuard. Soldiers will depart the readiness center at approximately 9 a.m. along the attached parade route.
The Ironman Battalion, will support Operation Spartan Shield in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. This is the fifth federal mobilization for the Ironman Battalion since 2000, including a nearly 22-month mobilization in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from September 2005 through August 2007. The battalion’s most recent deployment was to Afghanistan in 2010.
Troop C, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, will support Operation Enduring Freedom in the United States Africa Command area of responsibility. This is the third federal mobilization for Troop C since 2001. The troop previously deployed to Iraq in 2005 and Afghanistan in 2010.