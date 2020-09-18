Buchanan County Conservation is planning a moonlight kayak paddle for Thursday, Oct. 1, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The full moon will help guide the way for a moonlit excursion into the backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River from the launch at 2051 Wapsi Access Blvd.
A naturalist will accompany the group. Kayak, life vest, and instruction will be provided, and the fee is $5 per person, with a minimum age of 10 and up. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Preregistration is required at www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “public events.”