The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 19 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 124 positive cases. There have been a total of 2,315 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 19 individuals include:
Black Hawk, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Buchanan County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Cedar County, one older adult (61-80 years)
Dallas County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Jasper County, one older adult (61-80 years)
Johnson County, one middle-aged adult, one older adult
Muscatine County, two older adults (61-80)
Polk County, three adults, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
Poweshiek County one older adult (61-80 years)
Story County, one older adult (61-80 years)
Tama County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Warren County, one adult (18-40 years)
Washington County, one older adult (61-80 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.