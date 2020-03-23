Various cities are closing their doors owing to precautions to slow the spread of the new coronavirus illness, COVID-19.
Fairbank City Council suspended its Monday, March 23 meeting, according to the agenda.
Like Oelwein, Fairbank City Hall has also closed access to the public.
The Fairbank Library is closed until further notice.
Fairbank City Hall, Public Works and Public Safety will have limited access with staff focusing on administration and maintenance.
City Hall staff continues to work 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and can be phoned at 319-635-2869.
Bills can be deposited in the drop box or paid online, www.fairbank-ia.org. Please do not leave cash.
The Hazleton City Hall is closed to the public.
If assistance is needed the City Clerk will be available via telephone during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 319-636-2559.
The Legion Hall will NOT be rented for at least four weeks. It will be revisited then to determine when to re-open for renting out.
The Fireman’s Easter Egg hunt has been postponed to a date yet to be determined.
All city park reservations need to be made with City Hall.
Oelwein City Hall, the Public Library and Williams Wellness Center are also closed until further notice. Oelwein City meetings will be live streamed at City of Oelwein on Facebook, or patrons can phone in to listen at 319-283-5440.
As of Sunday afternoon, Oelwein announced on Facebook that all fees for paying utility bills online have been waived “as City Hall is closed to the public,” however do not assume anyone else is doing this.
If you need help finding food, paying bills or other essential services, call 211 or 866-469-2211, text your zip code to 898-211 or visit http://www.211.org.