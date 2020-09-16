INDEPENDENCE – Additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Independence Community School District (ICSD). West Elementary reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the building, according to a letter from Superintendent Russell Reiter that went out to parents late Friday afternoon, September 11.
There were two other communications that went out on Friday, one of which was reported in the September 12 issue of the Bulletin Journal, and another that was sent out on Monday, September 14. The Monday communication announced additional positive cases at the junior/senior high school.
All of these individuals are at home recovering.
ICSD is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Buchanan County Public Health (BCPH), and anyone who was in close contact with those who have tested positive will be notified.
According to the most recent numbers available on the school district’s website via the ICSD COVID-19 Dashboard, the Buchanan County 14-day rolling positivity rate for coronavirus is 5.1 percent (Source: iowa.gov).
ICSD COVID-19 Dashboard
The number of students currently testing positive, as listed on the ICSD COVID-19 Dashboard, includes:
- PK-Grade 2: 0 positive cases
- Grades 3-6: 1 positive case
- Grades 7-12: 6 positive cases
Number of students currently isolating/quarantining:
- PK-Grade 12: 68
Staff members currently testing positive include:
- PK-Grade 2: 7 positive cases
- Grades 3-6: 0 positive cases
- Grades 7-12: 1 positive case
Staff currently isolating/quarantining:
- PK-Grade 12: 14
School Nurse Protocol
As part of ICSD’s efforts to keep buildings healthy, the school nurses may send a student(s) home for 10 days based on recommendations from the IDPH and BCPH. IDPH and BCPH recommend that any person with one high-risk or two low-risk symptoms stay home and contact their medical provider for an evaluation.
High-risk symptoms:
- New cough
- Shortness of break or difficulty breathing
- New loss of taste or smell
Low-risk symptoms:
- Fever
- Muscle or body ache
- Fatigue
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Congestion
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
To see updates and the latest dashboard statistics, go to https://www.independence.k12.ia.us/.
Source: Independence Community School District website, COVID-19 Dashboard, 9:15 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020.