It was all about love.
About caring.
And about loving Mom.
In the early afternoon on Saturday, May 9, Waverly was ready to show Bartels its love with a parade.
In so many ways, it was an unusual event.
It was not just another activity meant to recognize residents.
It was a victory lap of sorts, in the midst of a pandemic.
It was about reclaiming what had been lost to the virus — hugs, food sharing, storytelling, praying, all the blessings that come with human contact.
It was also about triumph, fragile as it was, over a virus that had upended the lives and loves of what we took for granted.
It was a powerful message that Waverly was not backing down, despite the fact that the coronavirus had wreaked havoc around the globe, and spread, in nursing homes, including Bartels, with deadly consequences.
Lives were lost, and grieved.
But as they reeled from the losses, the staff and the residents showed what they were made of — resilience.
Grief mobilzed resistance, and the spread was contained through internal measures and isolation.
So Saturday was about taking a breath of relief and about sunshine, about knowing that the most vulnerable in the community, are not alone.
Shortly after lunch, the parade procession started lining up in the parking lot of Wartburg’s Hertel Field. About 78 cars, some classic, others just everyday vehicles, decorated with signs and balloons, three motorcycles and a fire truck from Plainfield were ready to showcase what support means.
Around 2 p.m. a Waverly police car signalled the beginning of the parade. The procession turned on 20th Street, looped around the Green Entrance of the facility and then headed to Eisenach Village.
Pastor Mike Blair played his guitar and his wife, Sue, sang “You are My Sunshine,” her mouth and nose covered by a mask.
Sitting on the lawn along the parade route were Bartels residents, positioned safely apart and wearing masks, and staff members, with signs displaying gratitude and appreciation for the community.
From time to time, passengers or drivers in the cavalcade shouted out,
“We love you, grandma, we will see you soon!”
It has been a while since families have had contact with their loved ones in person as shortly after COVID-19 struck, nursing homes were among the first to ban visitors and put the facilities in lockdown mode to ensure the safety of the residents and staff.
Since then, families have “visited” loved ones virtually or waved at moms, dads and spouses through a window or a glass door, thanks to the extra effort of the compassionate staff.
Bartels CEO Paula Geise, who took over the facility in November, said she and her team were overwhelmed by the support from the families.
“The parade was a very good success,” she said. “The sun was out, the wind died out, we had a great turnout by families, we wanted to somehow make a connection with our families — we got the residents outside and they all enjoyed the day very much.
“We just wanted to bring some sort of happiness to the residents and the families and provide some way for them to be able to connect on a very special day. Everyone was very appreciative. There were lots of tears of joy.”
Geise said she was impressed by how her staff pulled off the celebration, with many of them volunteering to make things work.
“The team did a great job,” she said. “It was overwhelming and moving.
“It turned out to be a wonderful event.”