Decision-makers for Northeast Iowa swimming pools and those elsewhere in the state largely want their facilities to reopen, but what that will look like remains up in the air. Many await further guidance from Gov. Kim Reynolds beyond her May 20 and May 26 proclamations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a survey the Iowa Parks and Recreation Association issued, West Union, Independence, Waterloo, Cedar Falls and New Hampton as of late April to early May all planned to open their pools this season.
Elkader has already opened its pool in some capacity.
"Public lessons (began) June 8th," said an Elkader Swimming Pool Facebook post on Sunday, June 7.
Many city pool officials have said they will follow the recommendations of government and health officials at all levels, including Fairbank, Independence and Decorah.
A proclamation the governor signed May 20 permitted the reopening of swimming pools for the limited purpose of lap swimming and swimming lessons, provided they take reasonable measures to ensure social distancing of employees and patrons, increase hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.
The lessons provision can be read broadly to include water aerobics, Iowa Department of Public Health says.
A May 26 proclamation allowed the reopening of pools for lifeguard training, with a note that close-contact rescue training may break social distancing but "should be minimized when possible."
Some places have set dates for decisions.
Fairbank tentatively approved on Monday moving forward with plans in preparation to reopen its Aquatic Center, at an unspecified date, as long as plans are consistent with the governor's recommendations.
Waverly will decide by July 1, it told the Waverly Newspapers, in a report June 2.
Decorah's website said it will decide at its Thursday (June 11) council meeting.
The Independence Aquatic Center is now accepting swimming registrations and plans to issue refunds if the pool does not open, says its Facebook page.
The Falls in Cedar Falls said May 28 that it still had no more info regarding opening its facility, but that it planned to open for lap swimming with many restrictions, such as masks required and no showers available. The page said May 28 (eight days after lessons were allowed) that summer swim lessons were all canceled and would be refunded.
The Oelwein City Council voted not to reopen its pool late last month.