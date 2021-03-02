Providers in Fayette County, including Public Health and private health care partners, have administered COVID-19 vaccine to 2,940 people in all, state provider data show.
Fayette County Public Health conducted another dispensing clinic Friday. Northeast Iowa Community College nursing students volunteered their time to assist in the clinic.
Professionals eligible to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the current round of the Public Health rollout include first responders, childcare workers and PK-12 school staff. These people are part of the state vaccine committee-designated phase 1B, tier 1.
Of the 2,940 persons receiving vaccine in-county, 2,326 have received the first dose alone. Additionally, the boost or second dose has been given to 614 individuals. The boost dose
comes 28 days later for the Moderna shot that was allocated to Public Health.
Although vaccines are in short supply, persons age 65-plus are eligible through private providers as vaccine comes available to the providers. Patients of local providers may contact them, sign up online or have a family member assist with this. Local providers include Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh Pharmacy in Oelwein (join the update list at hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine), MercyOne Oelwein (Family Medicine 319-283-6153), Buchanan County Health Center Family Medicine Oelwein (319-283-2651) and their pharmacy (283-1664), and Scott Pharmacy in Fayette (join the waitlist at scottrx.com/coronavirus), as well as Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics.
Patients whose hospital or clinic uses MyChart electronic health records, such as Gundersen Palmer, can often sign up that way to be notified.