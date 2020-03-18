Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) Board of Directors meeting set for Monday, March 23, at the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union has been cancelled due to recent developments regarding COVID-19.

