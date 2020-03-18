The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) Board of Directors meeting set for Monday, March 23, at the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union has been cancelled due to recent developments regarding COVID-19.
NEICAC board meeting for March 23 is cancelled
Tags
Deb Kunkle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.