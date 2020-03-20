Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) will continue operations in all service area county Family Services offices.
In following recommendations, offices will not be seeing customers face-to-face with the exception of Food Pantry pick-up at office doors. All area residents are encouraged to apply for the low-income home energy program and other assistance by phone or online.
Workers who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 crisis are especially encouraged to apply. Residents of Allamakee, Bremer, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties can apply online at www.neicac.org or by calling the local Family Services office listed below.
Applications for assistance can be completed without visiting an office. Eligibility (175% of the federal poverty level) is based on either the household’s last 30 days of income or the most recent tax return, whichever is most beneficial to the household.
In Bremer County, call the Waverly Family Services/Food Pantry at 319-352-4532 or email cmunson@neicac.org.
Additionally, NEICAC Food Pantries in Waverly, Decorah and Cresco will provide pre-bagged food and may be able to deliver food supplies to households needed for an emergency. To request food, residents can call or email the Food Pantry in their community.
It is important for everyone to stay home to prevent the community spread of COVID-19. NEICAC is prepared to provide needed services without requiring face-to-face appointments.