EARL Public Transit, which takes passengers to appointments, shopping, and so forth, throughout Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties, suspended all non-essential services at the close of the day Wednesday, March 18. Essential services will continue for rider dialysis appointments, but that is all.
Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC), which supplies the transit service, stated they have concerns for individuals that fall into the high risk category, which are among their greatest customer base, and feel it is their responsibility to those at risk and to the public to make this decision.
NEICAC Executive Director Trisha Wilkins said, “In light of increasing concerns around the spread and transmission of COVID-19, NEICAC wants to ensure the safety of employees, riders and the general public.”
Persons are advised to visit the website: www.neicac.org for future updates.