DUBUQUE – COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases continue to proliferate, and many public health initiatives have been implemented to prevent community spread. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has released new pharmacy-specific guidance that provides pharmacies with additional instruction on how best to protect the community and employees.
To that end, the company is pleased to announce the following changes as recommended by the CDC.
- All employees have access to and an option to wear face masks as additional protection from COVID-19 in accordance with CDC’s guidance for the public
- Hartig Drug will install plexiglass barriers next week at its cash registers and pharmacy pickup counters
- Hartig Drug has implemented a new, streamlined curbside delivery program (details available on Hartig Drug’s website at https://www.hartigdrug.com/order)
In addition, effective April 8, 2020, Hartig Drug Company is modifying its hours of operation and closing on Easter Sunday (April 12, 2020). The changes to hours of operation will be posted on hartigdrug.com and incorporated into the company’s phone systems, Internet search engines, and other mediums. These changes to hours of operation are not a reduction in workforce hours but instead time to ensure that employees have the opportunity to adequately manage inventory, perform appropriate cleaning and sanitization, and spend valuable time with their loved ones and family through these unprecedented times.
For Independence, Hartig Drug will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and closed Sunday. Pharmacy hours are the same.
The public is urged to continue to engage in social distancing and use of Hartig Drug Company’s delivery, mail-out, drive-through, and curbside options.