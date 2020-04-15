With the latest closures by Gov. Kim Reynolds to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced last week Iowa State Parks are now open for day-use only, and campgrounds are closed for recreational use through April 30.
The areas of state parks that are still open include roads and trails; lakes, rivers and streams including shorelines, boat ramps and access points; and open spaces such as grassy areas.
State officials remind visitors to:
• Keep 6 feet distances between you and other park visitors.
• Avoid popular areas where people may congregate such as scenic overlooks, buildings, busy trails, etc.
• Bring your own hand sanitizer and soap, and use frequently.
• Stay home if you have been sick in the last two weeks. Cover coughs and sneezes.
The following facilities are also currently closed in state parks:
• Bathrooms including pit latrines and port-a-potties. No soap or sanitizer will be available in the park.
• Playgrounds
• Cabins
• Lodges and shelters
• Visitor centers and museums
All programs and events at state parks are canceled or postponed through at least April 30. Watch for updates at iowadnr.gov
As conditions change, so may policies on park visitation and overnight stays.
If you have reservations for the month of May and feel cancelling your stay is the safest choice, the DNR will waive the cancellation fee for visits (cabins, campsites, lodges, shelters) with arrival dates through May 31. A transaction fee of $4 ($6 for reservations originally made by phone) will still apply. To cancel your May reservation, call (877) 427-2757.