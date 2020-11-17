When Oelwein students are attending online, they will still have to turn in all their work. Missing work can eventually turn into absences following a policy that took effect on Tuesday, a day after the Oelwein School Board approved it.
After the district offers two levels of intervention, the policy will allow counting students as absent. The policy will be placed in student handbooks, including copies on the Oelwein Schools website.
“Because we’re going to walk into ‘truancy world,’ we have to have a policy,” Superintendent Josh Ehn told the board. “This policy basically outlines that.”
The policy change affects students who are assigned learning virtually at home during hybrid days, which applies to fifth through 12th-graders who are not online-only, and students in quarantine.
“They (online-only students) have different participation rules in their handbook,” Ehn told the Daily Register on Tuesday.
Students are assigned work when they’re at home, and their participation is required in assignments.
“We count them as attending when they do it,” Ehn said. “The state gives us a couple of different methods to do so.”
The Iowa Department of Education says attendance may be taken based on task completion or minimum lesson or unit completion.
“We have the ability in Infinite Campus (software) if the students are not doing that work, to mark it as incomplete,” Ehn said. “We added a category called ‘missing,’ basically they were not doing it. So it wasn’t that they didn’t have an opportunity to do it, but they chose not to do it.”
“So instead of just calling it an absent,’ we felt there needed to be an intervention so we added an intervention layer with teachers,” he continued. “To make sure they have to talk through that process with kids, they’re identifying the kids that need support and figuring that out.
“From that point students are assigned in-school suspension,” Ehn said. “That’s the ‘stick’ to get them to do their work.”
“So we have two layers of support. If that doesn’t happen, then students are marked truant, and then (Oelwein Online Principal Jacklyn) Letzring comes in and can do her work as a truancy officer at that point.”
In addition to putting the policy in the handbooks including those versions on the website, Ehn said: “The principals will be making sure they send this out specifically to students and talking about policies to make sure this happens and we follow through with it.”
“Has there been a problem?” board member Julie Williams asked.
“Not yet,” Ehn said. “We’ve kind of been starting to practice it. It’s just getting to a point where, to go all the way, we’ve got to make sure we have a policy in place.”