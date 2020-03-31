Organizers of the monthly food truck in Oelwein report the coronavirus has not stopped them from planning the April distribution; it will go on as scheduled Wednesday, April 8, but with modifications.
There will be a location change from the Oelwein Community Plaza to the city parking lot behind Ace Hardware. The food distribution will be a drive-thru process to keep personal contact at a minimum.
Persons will drive in the north entrance to the parking lot between Advanced Automotive and the VFW, beginning at 5 p.m. Do not arrive before that time. There will be volunteers to direct traffic and show persons where to park.
Do not get out of the vehicle. Due to the coronavirus pandemic everyone must continue to practice social distancing..
Volunteers will take each person’s name, number in household and zip code only. Participants are asked to have a clean area in the vehicle ready to place the boxes. Each family will be given two boxes of food.
There can be multiple families per vehicle as long as there is room to place the food boxes. There will be no parking in the Oelwein Plaza parking lot, as this is where the trucks will be located for the food distribution.