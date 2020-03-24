The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office has cancelled the Great Annual Easter Basket Hunt that was scheduled for March 28.
Executive Director Deb Howard said the event is cancelled this year due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus.
However, Howard suggests a non-contact activity that the whole town can take part in.
“Since OCAD had to cancel the Easter Basket Hunt for this year, we are encouraging everyone in town, residential and business, to put bunnies in their windows,” she said. “They can be stuffed bunnies, posters, pictures, painted on windows, etc. Families can walk or drive around and count the bunnies! Let’s flood the community with bunnies to have something fun for the kids (and adults) to do during this time. Be creative!! Let’s have some fun!”
When you get your bunnies on display, take a picture and post it to Facebook with #Oelweinbunnyhunt.
The OCAD office is also closed to the public but will take appointments for those needing to do business in person. You can call 283-1105, to schedule an appointment.
City Hall is closed to the public. A live video from Monday’s City Council meeting is on the city’s Facebook page.
Oelwein Community Plaza is closed and has cancelled all bookings previously scheduled.