NICC DISTRICT— Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of our students, employees and visitors.
In the rapidly changing environment and evolving restrictions related to COVID-19, NICC is implementing the next phase of our pandemic plan:
1. The college campuses and centers will be closed to the general public starting Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 10.
2. All face-to-face classes will be conducted via an online format beginning March 23.
3. Previously scheduled online classes will continue as planned.
4. Related classroom activities (e.g., lab, clinical, field, internship, etc.) remain cancelled.
5. College operations will continue with staff working remotely beginning March 23.
6. All events scheduled to be held at NICC are cancelled through April 10.
7. Community- and business-related classes, when possible, will be offered via an online format.
Persons are advised to continue to monitor our website, www.nicc.edu/covid19, for up-to-date information.