NICC DISTRICT—In the rapidly changing environment and evolving restrictions related to COVID-19, Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) remains committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its students, employees and visitors. NICC is implementing the next phase of its pandemic plan:
1. Student support services (e.g., Learning Centers, Advising, Counseling, Financial Aid, Registration) are available via e-mail, Zoom, or phone.
2. All credit classes will continue online for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.
3. The college campuses and centers will remain closed to the general public through May 15, 2020.
4. Regarding labs, clinicals and other hands-on activities, the Deans and faculty are exploring options to help the students complete their requirements. Guidance from the Department of Education and accreditation agencies are being taken into consideration.
5. Community- and business-related classes, when possible will be offered via a safe environment including an online format.
Spring 2020 Commencement will be an online virtual ceremony to celebrate the achievements of NICC graduates. More details will be released soon.
The College has donated all of its Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical providers who may be encountering a shortage of this equipment during the outbreak.
Persons are advised to continue to monitor the website, www.nicc.edu/covid19, for up-to-date information.