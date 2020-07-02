Cumulatively, Fayette County trails the rest of our Northeast Iowa medical region, which state officials have called RMCC 6, in known active novel coronavirus cases — positive minus recovered cases — with four, state data released Thursday show. Clayton has six, Bremer 11 and Buchanan 14.
But to the southwest, Black Hawk is among the three metropolitan counties in the region that lead the active cases with counts in the triple digits. Black Hawk has 381 known active cases; there are 214 in Linn and 196 in Dubuque. The other RMCC 6 counties have fewer than 20 known active cases, ranging from 17 to 10 in Benton, Howard, Buchanan, Grundy, Delaware, Allamakee, Bremer and Winneshiek, down to the single digits in Jones, Clayton and Fayette.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said Thursday the nation saw 54,357 new cases since Wednesday, topping previous peaks of new national case counts in the mid 40,000s on April 6 (43,438 new cases), and more consistently since June 25.
From June 25 to July 1, there was only one day where new cases nationally did not top 40,000, according to CDC. New case counts reported July 2 mapped to July 1 on a CDC chart.
Overall, the number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases identified in Iowa continues to increase with 676 new positive cases reported by state health officials on Thursday.
The new cases brought the state’s total known positive cases to 29,966. The number of deaths remained at 717.
There has been some local interest in rankings by Iowa county.
The top five Iowa counties sorted by active cases are Polk with 1,365, Johnson with 515, Story with 452, Black Hawk with 381 and Buena Vista with 301.
Leading the RMCC 6 death count is Linn with 82 deaths, Black Hawk with 58 and Dubuque with 22. The rest in the region have deaths in the single digits, led by Bremer County with six, Allamakee with four, Clayton with three and one in Buchanan, Benton and Delaware; the rest in RMCC 6 have no known COVID-19 deaths.
Leading the state COVID-19 death count is Polk with 178, followed by 82 in Linn, 58 in Black Hawk, then 44 in both Woodbury and Muscatine.
UPSWING
Iowa Department of Public Health data indicates positive case numbers had been in decline since early May but began a slow climb again around mid-June. That is about two weeks after Gov. Kim Reynolds reopened bars and restaurants and relaxed other restrictions on large gatherings and social activities.
After media reports highlighted spikes in college towns that caused some bars and restaurants to close again, Reynolds said increased cases were tied to young adults.
She said Monday at a news conference that since mid-June, there has been a big increase in confirmed cases among adults aged 18 to 40. She continues to place the responsibility on business owners and individuals to stop the virus spread.
“COVID-19 as you know is not over. It’s still in our communities so we all have to continue to do our part to contain and manage it and that applies to every Iowan regardless of age,” she said.
Associated Press writer David Pitt contributed to this report.
