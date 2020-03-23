Updated measures regarding COVID-19 that Buchanan County is implementing
The welfare of our employees and residents is our top priority. With the uncertainties associated with COVID-19 Effective March 24th all non-essential employees will be not be reporting to work. If a resident needs an essential service they can call the respective office and leave a message. The department head will be returning calls within 48 hours.
If individuals have questions on COVID-19 please call 2-1-1 or visit Iowa Department of Public Health’s website at https://idph.iowa.gov/.
We want to encourage all residents to use online payment services; mail or the drop box located in the parking lot of the courthouse for payments. Many services provided by county departments can be done online or information is available on the county’s website www.buchanancountyiowa.org regarding proper paperwork that can be completed and mailed to the appropriate office or dropped off in the drop box. If you have questions regarding a service please telephone or e-mail the appropriate office.
- County Auditor, 319-334-4109 or auditor@co.buchanan.ia.us If you have nomination papers for the upcoming election to turn in call the office and we will make arrangements for accepting the papers.
- County Assessor, 319-334-2706 or assessor@co.buchanan.ia.us
- County Attorney, 319-334-3710 or attorney@co.buchanan.ia.us
- County Conservation, 319-636-2617 or dcohen@co.buchanan.ia.us Camping, cabin, shelter reservations, register for programs and information on parks can be located at www.buchanancountyparks.com
- Clerk of Court, 319-334-2196 or buchanan.county.clerk@iowacourts.gov
- County Engineer, 319-334-6031 or engineer@co.buchanan.ia.us
- Environmental Health/Zoning Administrator, 319-334-2873 or maeven@co.buchanan.ia.us All permit applications can be found on the county’s website.
- County Recorder, 319-334-4259 or recorder@co.buchanan.ia.us
- County Treasurer, 319-334-2005 (auto renewals/titles) 319-334-4340 (property tax) 319-334-7456 (driver’s license) or treasurer@co.buchanan.ia.us
- Community Services, 319-334-7450 or jdavison@co.buchanan.ia.us for mental health or disability services; general assistance or veterans services and food pantry referrals.
- Emergency Management Services, 319-334-6411 or ems@co.buchanan.ia.us
- Public Health Services, 319-332-0860 or publichealth@co.buchanan.ia.us
{Editor's Note: Essential Employees include those in Law Enforcement, Emergency Management, Public Health, and the Auditor. All other employees are asked to stay at home and only venture out in public for their personal essentials. It was reiterated that this is not a vacation. This is a public health crises. The County Supervisors will re-evaluated the situation by April 3.}