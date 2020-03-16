Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

City of Independence Notice

It has always been important to not send inappropriate items down the toilet and into the sewer system.

If a blockage occurs, City workers will have to track down the trouble and extricate the illegitimate items. This is doubly important now in that the workers may have a higher opportunity for exposure to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the untreated waste.

Now go wash your hands!

Notice from the City of Independence Iowa.

 by John Klotzbach editor@bulletinjournal.com