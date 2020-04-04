The World Health Organization has said it is safe to handle newspapers during the coronavirus pandemic. On top of that, the Independence Bulletin Journal’s printing plant and delivery services are taking precautions, frequently cleaning equipment and facilities while reducing human contact with the newspaper. A digital version of the print edition may be viewed at www.bulletinjournal.com.
Notice to readers
Traci Kullmer
