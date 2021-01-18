Compared to the eight surrounding counties, Fayette County is fourth in the number of residents to receive COVID-19 vaccine with 954, according to figures from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Iowa is currently vaccinating individuals in phase 1A, which includes health care personnel and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
In only 450 of Fayette County’s vaccination cases was the provider located in-county. People could have received the vaccine in another county in phase 1A if they work in healthcare there, bumping up the total number of their home county’s vaccinated residents.
“Fayette County Public Health is receiving another shipment of vaccine this week and will be completing the phase 1A group,” says Fayette County Public Health information officer Jamie Hoey. “We will then be moving on to phase 1B in alignment with the state. We are working with Fayette County clinic and hospital providers and pharmacists to develop a plan in order to vaccinate this population.”
The boost dose of vaccine will also be provided this week, as it has been 28 days since the first prime doses were given, she indicated.
Metropolitan counties such as Black Hawk and Bremer lead the number of persons receiving some vaccine and competing their vaccine.
How many people are completing their second dose may depend on when administration began; depending on the drugmaker the two doses are spaced three weeks apart (Pfizer) or four weeks apart (Moderna).
• Black Hawk has 3,922 receiving their first dose (755 completing their vaccine regimen). That is some 2.9% of the Census-estimated population of 132,393.
• Bremer has 1,166 people — 4.6% of 24,864 people — receiving their first dose (99 completing).
• Allamakee has 965 people receiving their first dose — 6.9% of 13,813 people — (1 completing).
• Fayette has 954 people with some vaccine — 4.8% of 19,803 people (12 completing).
• Buchanan has 911 of 21,118 people — 4.3% — receiving some vaccine (62 completing).
• Winneshiek has 859 people with some vaccine — 4.1% of 20,262 residents (3 completing).
• Delaware has 771 people with some vaccine — 4.4% of 17,183 residents (46 completing).
• Clayton has 664 of 17,625 residents with some vaccine, 3.7% (19 completing).
• Chickasaw has 483 of 12,026 residents, 4% with some vaccine (13 completing).
• Statewide, 3.4% of the population has received some vaccine and of those, less than three-tenths percent have received both doses or completed their vaccine regimen.
Whether getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, it is important to get both doses for full effect, research shows.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is roughly 52% effective 12 days after the first dose and 95% effective a week after the second, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.
Moderna’s vaccine can provide 80.2% protection after one dose, compared to 95.6% after the second (in people aged 18 to 65 – it’s 86.4% in those over 65), according to a company document submitted for the FDA advisory committee meeting Dec. 17, 2020.
The next phase, Phase 1B, includes Iowans age 75 and over, as well as other high-risk populations. This next phase is expected to begin receiving vaccinations no later than Feb. 1.
IDPH continues to urge Iowans that while the vaccine is still a scarce resource, to practice virus mitigation efforts.
• Wear a mask or face covering.
• Practice social distancing with those outside your household.
• Clean your hands frequently with soap and water.
• Stay home if you feel sick.