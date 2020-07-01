The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office has canceled all Party in the Park events for 2020. Originally, hopes were high to continue the series, but in the best interest and safety of the community, the risk has been considered too great. OCAD looks forward to a great 2021 season.
