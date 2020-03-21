Ladies Night Out – Cancelled for Wednesday, March 25 – To be rescheduled for a date to be determined. No refunds will be given now, but will be refunded once the new date is set for those who can’t attend at that time.
Easter Basket Hunt – Cancelled for Saturday, April 4 – Will not be rescheduled for this year. Chocolate bunnies that have already been purchased are being delivered to the school who will then distribute to the kids. We will be returning any donations from businesses and individuals that we have received for this year’s hunt.
Oelwein Community Plaza is closed for any event or party rentals until further notice.
OCAD Office will be closed to the public until further notice. If you need to see us, please call for an appointment, 283-1105.