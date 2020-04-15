Oelwein Chamber and Area Development has launched a brand-new online shopping network for local businesses in an effort to help boost sales and support them through tough economic times. Many of the Oelwein and area businesses have been ordered to close their doors due to the new coronavirus pandemic, causing serious loss of sales and economic hardship.
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard said the creation of an online store for retailers, restaurants, beauty salons and service businesses will help support them through the Buy Now, Shop Later program.
Persons can go to the OCAD online store at: oelweinchamber.square.site and purchase gift certificates from participating businesses in $20 increments. Purchases to multiple businesses can be made. As with any online shopping, persons click on the quantity desired and then click “add to cart.” When finished shopping, persons choose the method of payment and supply credit card information.
Howard explained that her office will be notified of the purchases and will mail the certificates to the shoppers. Checks will be cut once each week and sent to the business from which the purchase was made.
There are no fees assessed to businesses with this program. Fidelity Bank & Trust is sponsoring and funding the postage and credit card processing fees associated with the program.
“Hopefully, the Buy Now, Shop Later program will help some businesses out that have been forced to close due to pandemic regulations. The gift certificates that people purchase can be used in a number of ways, as gifts for birthdays or other special occasions, as a pick-me-up for someone having a tough day, or for yourself to go shopping when the store opens back up. The certificates will be good through Dec. 31, 2020,” she said.
Howard said the OCAD online store is open for business 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is available to OCAD members and non-members, alike.
“Hopefully, this will help some businesses that had to close their doors. We really feel good being able to do this to help during this economic crisis,” she said. “We hope people will also thank Fidelity Bank & Trust for helping to make this possible.”
As with any new online site, shoppers may find that not all businesses are listed. Howard asks that persons contact her office, 283-1105, if there are stores to be added. Businesses, likewise, should contact her if they need to be removed from the site.
“We are continuing to look for ways to support our local businesses, and we are here if you need us to assist you in any way,” she said.