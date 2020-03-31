Employees at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 6 S. Frederick Ave., will not be greeting visitors at this time.
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard said she and office manager Carolyn Spence will be working from their homes beginning Tuesday, March 31, until further notice, and the downtown office will be closed.
"We will come into the office when necessary, but want to let the public know we won't be there on a daily basis," Howard said.
As more and more reports of coronavirus victims continue to surface in Iowa, Howard said they are going to do their part to shelter at home to stay safe and healthy.
Howard said both she and Carolyn will be available via email (dhoward@oelwein.com or ocad@oelwein.com), and persons can call her cell phone, 319-350-9526 if needing to talk to her.