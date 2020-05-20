Oelwein American Legion member will be placing small flags on the gravestones on Thursday, May 21, at Woodlawn Cemetery from 9-11 a.m., or until they run out of flags to distribute. They would appreciate many volunteers to help but, because of the Covid-19 they are spacing out times to avoid a cluster of volunteers all at once. Come after 9 a.m. and you will be given a bundle flags and a map as in past years. Masks are optional.
The big flags will be put up on Friday morning but the American Legion is not need of more helpers.