If you are going to an Oelwein sports event, you might want to bring a mask.
The school district announced guidelines on Monday for fans attending football, volleyball and cross country events. Masks are required for all indoor activities in the school district but only "highly recommended" at outdoor events when social distancing cannot be maintained.
State and federal health officials define at least six feet between people as social distancing.
Also, no seating is allowed in bleacher rows that have been taped off in the stadium and the gymnasium.
Admission to football games is $5 for adults and students. For volleyball, it's $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Exact change is preferred and credit cards will be accepted.
There are no more home meets scheduled for cross country.