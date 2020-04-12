Area businesses have been adapting to a new set of rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to serve their customers while keeping them and their employees safe. This is a list of businesses that we have confirmed are open and what adaptation they have made.
Customers are encouraged to call ahead.
There likely are businesses not listed here that are open, but we invite them to contact us. To ensure inclusion of your business or organization in this list, please contact Managing Editor Chris Baldus at editor@oelweindailyregister.com or call 319-284-9263.
Also, please contact us if something changes.
Updated Sunday, April 12
OPEN
A Smart Shopper, 12 S Frederick, Oelwein. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Ace Hardware, 20 N Frederick, Oelwein. Store hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 319-283-3826.
Advanced Automotive, 110 N. Frederick, Oelwein. Store hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 319-283-1166.
Appliance Plus/US Cellular, 200 1st Ave. SE. Store hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 319-283-3372.
Arnold Motor Supply, 800 2nd Ave. SE, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 319-283-4481.
Avalon Tire & Service Center, 10 20th St. SE, Oelwein. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. 319-283-4040.
B & L Body Repair, 219 W. Charles. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 319-283-2354.
B&B Construction, 2996 Neon Road, Oelwein. 563-518-1000.
Barron Motor Supply, 19 2nd St. SE, Oelwein. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. 319-283-3550.
Birdnow Motor Trade, 1440 S. Frederick. Service and parts hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Sales hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 319-283-5571.
Bodensteiner Implement, 1900 S. Frederick, Oelwein. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. 319-283-4371.
Bowers North Discount Store, 206 S. Main St., Hazleton. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Buds ‘n Blossoms, 125 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Delivery and curbside pickup only. 319-283-4954.
Bryan Construction Inc., 1302 Outer Road, Oelwein. Open. 319-239-1336.
Bryan Heavy Equipment, 101 County Line Road E., Oelwein. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 319-283-2345.
Carrico Aquatic Resources, 420 N. Rock Island Road, Oelwein. Hours 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Emergency service and water treatment chemicals for commercial swimming pools and spas. 800-832-7147.
Casey’s General Store, 105 1st Ave. SE, Oelwein. Hours: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. 319-283-3423.
Computer Repair, 7 N. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Call for service, 319-283-5966.
Community Auto Group, 4030 Lowes Blvd., Waterloo. Hours: Service: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; Sales: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 319-234-5300.
Community Bank of Oelwein, 150 1st St. SE, Oelwein. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday. Drive-through service open. Bank lobby closed to public Customers will be seen inside the bank by appointment. 319--283-4000
Cornerstone Inn & Suites, 421 Rock Island Road, Oelwein. Open 24-hours a day. 319-238-8194.
Country Cottage Cafe, 2301 S Frederick, Oelwein. Delivery and take out. Hours: Closed Monday-Tuesday; open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Friday; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 319-283-2323.
Country View Dairy Farm Store, 15197 230th St. Hawkeye. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 563-422-6109.
Decades gift shop, 25 S. Frederick, Oelwein. Open by appointment until further notice. 319-240-7250
Delish at Decades, 25 S. Frederick, Open for carry-outs, curbside and delivery 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday-Friday. 319-504-1464.
Dollar General, 137 S. Frederick Ave., store hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice. The first hour of operation is limited to senior citizens. 319-284-9971.
Dollar Tree, 24 1st St. SW, Oelwein. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. 319-284-7000.
Dry Crik Construction, 1275 Indiana Ave., Hazleton. 319-283-8871.
Edward Jones, 7 1st Ave. NE, Oelwein, open by phone, call for appointments, 319-283-1607.
Fairbank Food Center, 102 N. 4th St. Fairbank. Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, deli open for carry-out until 6:30 p.m. (319) 635-2139.
Fareway store, 102 2nd St. SE, Oelwein. Monday-Saturday hours: 8-9 a.m. open to those 65 and older or with increase susceptibility to serious illness and expecting mothers, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. open to the general public. 319-283-2872 — Grocery, 319-283-3139 — Market.
Farm Bureau Financial Services, Hours: 8:30 a.m. to -4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Email: lanette.butters@fbfs.com, david.derflinger@fbfs.com or ann.steggall@fbfs.com 319-283-1350.
Fidelity Bank, 201 S. Frederick, Drive through open Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Saturdays. Customers will be seen in the bank by appointment only. 319-283-2524.
Financial Decisions Group, 903 N. Frederick, open by phone, with online appointment sessions available, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 319-283-1514, or fdgoelwein.net.
Flowers on Main, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Storefront closed. Delivery and curbside pickup only. Hours: 9319-283-7550.
Hacienda Del Rio, 102 S. Frederick, Oelwein. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Open for carry-out and delivery. 319-283-2555.
H&R Block, 123 S. Frederick, Oelwein. Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Helmuth’s Country Store, 1620 110th St., Hazleton. Call for appointment, questions, concerns and orders. Make appointment for curbside pickup. 319-423-8040.
Ice Cream Junction, 20 8th Ave. NE, Oelwein. Drive-through is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. They are closed on Mondays. 319-283-3820.
Irvine Water Conditioning and Plumbing, 840 1st Ave. SE. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. 319-283-6608.
John Hofmeyer’s law office, 8 E. Charles, Oelwein, Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. No walk-ins. Call for appointment. 319-283-4785.
JoJo’s Dairy Queen, 212 7th St. SE, Oelwein, is open for drive through and carry-out. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. 319-283-4515.
Kane’s Kleaning Services, 888-638-6036.
Kornhill Redemption Center, 5959 Kornhill Rd., Fayette, is open daily noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 563-422-0140 or 563-774-2204.
Leo’s Italian Restaurant, 29 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein, is open for carry-out 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Fridays are cod baskets or pizza, Saturdays pizza only. Call 319-283-1655 or 319-283-7020 for take and bake pasta.
Lumber Ridge Home Source, 829 1st Ave SE. The store hours currently are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. That will change April 1 when its summer hours change closing time to 6 p.m. The Saturday hours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday’s 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will remain the same. Call 319-283-2122.
Ma & Pa’s Diner, 114 S. Frederick. Open for carry-out, Sunday & Monday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 319-283-6658.
Margaret’s Crafts, 16 W. Charles. Storefront closed to public. To do business, call 319-238-2695. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Maynard Savings Bank, 310 W. Main St., Maynard. Lobby by appointment only. Drive-though teller service open. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. 563-637-2289.
Maynard Savings Bank, 109 N. Main Street, Hazleton. Lobby by appointment only. Drive-though teller service open. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. 319-636-2431.
Merle’s Auto, 113 1st St SW. Shop hours are not changing as of now, but Merle’s is offering a pick-up and drop off service to customers to minimize contact. Surfaces will be disinfected after maintenance is completed. 319-283-4824.
Midwest Collision Center, 126 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. 283-4645.
Norby’s Farm Fleet, 2105 S. Frederick, Oelwein, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 319-283-6728.
Oran Tap & Cafe,5062 Main St., Oran is open for take-out on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. 319-638-6726.
O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 115 1st Ave. SE, Oelwein. 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 319-283-2414.
Performance Lawn Care, Oelwein area. 319-283-0216.
Pizza Hut, 809 E. Charles St., Oelwein, Carry-out. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 319-283-2915.
Pizza Ranch, 125 1st Ave. SE, Oelwein. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Open for deliveries and takeout. 319-283-5858.
Sam’s Clothing, 9 N. Frederick. Call for orders and pickup. 319-283-4728 or 319-283-2631.
Scheel’s Professional Lawn Care, 22514 40th Street, Oelwein, open as usual. 563-920-8206.
Serbro, 9 South Frederick Ave., Oelwein, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Closed weekends. 319-283-2993.
StewartScape landscaping and outdoor living, 3287 R Ave., Oelwein. Available for appointments and consulting. 319-238-3253.
Strang Tire Co., 200 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. 319-283-1292.
Subway, 101 E. Charles St., Oelwein. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Orders to go only. 319-283-3320.
Super 8 by Wyndham, 210 10th St. SE, 24/7, 319-283-2888.
Tim Reed State Farm, 305 1st Ave SE, open regular hours, doing business by phone. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Tindell Shoes, 24 South Frederick, Oelwein. One essential worker allowed in store at a time for purchase of essential products such as diabetic footwear, medical grade inserts and work boots and shoes. Call for an appointment or stop by and knock on the door. 319-283-6726. www.tindellshoes.com
T9Team Sporting Goods, 17 2nd St. SE, Oelwein, 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment, 540-604-0198.
Tom Fick Insurance, 26 West Charles, Office is closed to the public. Leave a message at 319-283-1861. For emergencies 319-283-5393.
Thomas Electric Motor Services, 1223 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. 319-283-1331.
West Union Monument Company, 800-404-8670.
Vibes Up, open by appointment only until March 31. 319-238-9741.
Van Denover Jewelry, 1 East Charles St., Oelwein. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Storefront closed. Repairs and curbside service available. 319-283-3023.
VanVeldhuizen Law Firm, 21 First Ave. NE, no walk-ins. Call for appointment. 319-283-3203.
Veridian Credit Union, 1 W. Charles St. Hours: drive-up open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The lobby is closed until further notice. Appointments that require branch lobby access, such as loan closings that cannot be done electronically and notary services, can be scheduled at 800-235-3228.
CLOSED
Bars and in-house dining at restaurants are closed throughout the state.
Salons, medical spas, barbershops, tattoo establishments, tanning facilities, massage therapy establishments, and swimming pools.
All area public school districts closed through the end of April.
Oelwein Coliseum, closed
The Grand Theater, downtown Oelwein is closed.
Clete & Connie’s, 12 First St. S.W., closed until ban on restaurants/bars is lifted.
Jon’s Barber Shop, 123 S. Frederick Ave., is closed by governor orders.
Kokomo Hair and Tanning, 104 1st St SW, Oelwein, closed by governor orders.
Studio 17, 25 E. Charles St., closed by governor orders.
Goodwill retail store, 13 S Frederick, Oelwein closed until further notice.
PJ’s Bar & Grill in Viper Lanes is closed until ban on restaurants/bars/entertainment venues is lifted.
Bargain House, 11 S. Frederick, closed until further notice.