Benjamin Driscoll, 14, leaned against the staple gun to attach the red sash to the wooden cross in Mike and Shannon Atherley’s yard Thursday afternoon. His grandparents, Susan and the Rev. Dan Driscoll held the cloth in place against a chilly stiff wind.
“The idea of fellowship is pretty tough these days,” said Rev. Driscoll. So, the Evangelical Free Church of Oelwein launched a new way to have Easter fellowship and witness in a time when COVID-19 precautions are keeping church families apart.
Rev. Driscoll called it “The Gospel — yard by yard!”
Benjamin and his dad, Benjamin, planted more than 30 crosses in the church members’ yards across the region — from Oelwein and Stanley to Lamont, Winthrop, and Independence, from Fairbank and Oran to Maynard and Hawkeye.
“The crosses will be decorated on Friday with a red banner, signifying Christ’s blood shed on the cross,” Rev. Driscoll said. “Saturday, the crosses will wear a somber black banner, signifying Christ’s death and burial. And on Easter Sunday, the crosses will sport a purple and white banner, proclaiming the royalty of Christ, the Risen King.”
At least four of the church’s families will be putting up the sashes.
Church member Shawn Bram, who has a mill out by Oran, made the crosses with help from his family and the Benjamins Driscoll.
Member Bob James provided the metal fence polls being used to prop the crosses in place.
It’s not the only new thing the church will try this Easter weekend.
“We’re going to try and have a drive-in worship service on Sunday,” said Rev. Driscoll. “We have an FM transmitter and we’re going to do communion, but it’s a bring your own — bring your own bread, bring your own wine.”
Worshipers will need to remain in their car, “and they have to keep the windows up and all that sort of stuff,” he said.
But, the church will be together, in a way.