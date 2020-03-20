Oelwein’s newest church and one of its long-established congregations have something modern in common. Both will be streaming their Sunday worship services over the Internet until restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people are lifted by the state.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Antioch Christian Church are just two of the area church sending their worship services online.
Archbishop Michael Owen Jackels will live-stream a celebration of Holy Mass each Sunday. Parishioners have been informed they can link in for the 9 a.m. service at dbqarch.org. That site will also link to the archbishop praying the rosary every Thursday.
Visit dbqarch.org/coronavirus for more information about live-streamed events.
Meanwhile, on the other side of town, Pastor Adam Graunke has told his congregation to go to the church’s website, lifeisforliving.org to link into a live service every Sunday.
“Given the coronavirus restrictions, all campuses of Antioch Christian Church are moving to online worship only,” he said in a news release to the Daily Register. “We are working diligently to create an excellent online experience, complete with our usual worship music, dynamic biblical teaching, and the option for those participating to interact with Antioch staff (via chat and private messaging) during the services.”
Graunke will be one of the ministers available via chat.
“We will offer these online services for the next two weeks (or more, we will reassess then) at the following times: Saturday 6 p.m., and Sunday at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11 a.m.
Graunke noted that other area churches, including Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein, are also turning to online options.
“We are working on live-streaming solutions during this shut-down of in-person worship,” Zion Lutheran Pastor Josh Schunk posted on the church’s Facebook page. “Right now, we know we will be on Facebook live at 9 a.m. on Sunday (March 22). We are also working on a way to make sure the service is on television at the regular TV time.”
Schunk is also posting videos of himself sharing devotions.
