Northeast Iowa Community Action in Oelwein will remain operational during the same hours as in recent months, and their doors will remain locked through the end of the month.
Although the lobby is closed, operations continue by phone, fax, email and postal services — 297 Sixth Ave. S.W., P.O. Box 549 Oelwein, IA 50662. The agency is doing outside pickup of paperwork and referrals.
Hours by phone 319-283-2510 are Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m. to noon, 1-3:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon. Or email fstewart@neicac.org and dscharnhorst@neicac.org.