The Oelwein/Fairbank Sharks Swim Team is hoping to gear up for this summer's swim season, although registration is on hold as organizers are waiting on how CO-VID 19 will affect the season. In the meantime, the team is looking for adult swim coaches and junior coaches (ages 16-18). The Sharks Swim Team is seeking energetic, friendly, and experienced individuals to join its staff.
Candidate requirements (including, but not limited to):
• Current Lifeguard Certification with CPR (or be willing to complete before May 25 if possible)
• Complete all USA Swimming requirements for coaching
• Have knowledge of all competitive swim strokes and ability to teach them.
• Have experience as a swim coach or assistant, and/or on a competitive swim team.
• Must have availability from June 1-mid July, which will include: Monday-Friday mornings 7:30-10:30 practice; Tuesday, Thursday evenings, and Saturday mornings for swim meets both home and away.
An application is available on our Oelwein/Fairbank Sharks Swim Team Facebook page or you can contact one of the board members — Jeanne Baerg at 319-238-1207 or Lori Rehmert at 319-239-2396.