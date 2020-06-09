Fidelity Bank and Trust of Oelwein has processed upward of 65 paycheck protection loans to area businesses totaling $3.5 million, and continues to offer the Small Business Administration program as federal funds for round two remained plentiful as of last week.
Fidelity and many other community banks have been offering through the federal SBA is the Payment Protection Program.
“We’ve processed approximately 65-70 of those loans just here in the Oelwein Office,” Nelson said. “Companywide within all of our 33 locations (including the recent acquisition of State Bank in New Hampton) we’ve processed close to 1,000 of those loans. Locally those 65-70 loans added up to about $3.5 million, and then company-wide I think we were close to the $50 million mark as far as total dollars we processed.”
The second round of funding for PPP began on April 27. Over a month in, more than $120 billion of round two funds remained unallocated while the average loan amount has fallen to $114,000, CNBC reported on June 2.
The funds this year came as a response as businesses began to struggle during the shutdowns enacted at various levels to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“They’re set up as a loan to start with, and if a certain percentage of those dollars are used for payroll and a few other qualifying expenses during that time period, then the loan is forgiven,” Nelson said.
“Initially those funds had to be used up in eight weeks and now Congress and the president have extended that period to 24 weeks and a lower percentage of the funds have to be used for payroll, so more qualifying expenses like utilities and rent are eligible for those dollars as well.
“It’s a good program, it’s helped stimulate and keep a lot of local businesses and their employees active during this pandemic period.
“There’s been all types of businesses that have qualified for those PPP loans, but just for a business interruption standpoint as far as revenues I would say those hospitality businesses were more adversely affected than many others.”
Fidelity continues to participate in allocating round two of PPP funding. Businesses may contact the bank for more information at 319-283-2524.