Amid the new coronavirus pandemic and resulting four-week K-12 education suspension in Iowa, schools have been allowing students to retrieve items, including technology and musical instruments. That occurred between 7:30 and noon Wednesday at the Oelwein schools, including Oelwein Middle School.
“We have had close to 100 families so far,” Middle School Principal Mary Beth Steggall said shortly after 10 a.m.
Students were advised they could clear out lockers for supplies, pickup emergency food, and grades K-5 could sign out classroom technology devices. Many also took home or signed out musical instruments.
“It’s been a pretty good stream, It’s not been crowded by any means; it’s been in and out,” Steggall said. “It’s nice to see the kids and giving them an opportunity to carry out their personal belongings [and] sending home their instruments.”
With the emergency food sacks, just after 10 a.m. the school had gone through nine boxes full of tied grocery bags of food. The Northeast Iowa Food Bank backpack supplies the backpack program.
Steggall encouraged during the shutdown “giving kids the opportunity to continue reading [and] spending time with their family.”
“We don’t slow down very often, and it’s a perfect opportunity for families to have time to have a conversation, for kids to journal about how they feel and what’s going on their life,” she said, noting it was a rare time in history as the last time there was a large-scale influenza-like-illness pandemic was 100 years ago during the Spanish influenza of 1918.